    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 11 of 12]

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 374th Operations Group, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces and Yokota schools pose for a photo during Fly Girls 2024 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Approximately 100 Yokota Middle and High schoolers attended the event and learned about aviation and the organizations involved with flying aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8282507
    VIRIN: 240308-F-PJ020-1241
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota hosts &lsquo;Fly Girls&rsquo; event; inspires next generation of aviators

    PACAF
    community
    aviation
    374 OG
    INDOPACOM
    Women’s History Month

