Members of the 374th Operations Group, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces and Yokota schools pose for a photo during Fly Girls 2024 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Approximately 100 Yokota Middle and High schoolers attended the event and learned about aviation and the organizations involved with flying aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21 Photo ID: 8282507 VIRIN: 240308-F-PJ020-1241 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.87 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.