Pfc. Alexander Cochran of the Army Reserve’s 350th Civil Affairs Command maneuvers through foliage and yellow smoke to assault a village training complex February 6, 2024, at Camp Rudder, Alabama, during the unit’s 2024 Best Squad Competition. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8238747 VIRIN: 240206-A-OU123-1014 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 8.96 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs PFC assaults urban objective through yellow smoke cover [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.