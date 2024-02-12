Public Affairs NCO challenges rain, cold to capture ruck march finishers in squad competition

Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 204th Public Affairs Detachment weathers an Alabama storm to capture competitors completing their 12-mile ruck march during the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition February 6 at Camp Rudder, Alabama. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

