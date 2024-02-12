Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs NCO challenges rain, cold to capture ruck march finishers in squad competition [Image 9 of 15]

    Public Affairs NCO challenges rain, cold to capture ruck march finishers in squad competition

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 204th Public Affairs Detachment weathers an Alabama storm to capture competitors completing their 12-mile ruck march during the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition February 6 at Camp Rudder, Alabama. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs NCO challenges rain, cold to capture ruck march finishers in squad competition [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

