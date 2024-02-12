CA team investigates enemy position during Best Squad challenge

Sgt. Gabriel Palos (center) and Spc. Alexandra Garcia (right) of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, Texas, coordinate with Spc. Yamel Perera (left) of the 490th Civil Affairs Battalion to investigate a potential enemy position during the culminating event of the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition February 6 at Camp Rudder, Alabama. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

