Spc. Bert Adams of the Army Reserve’s 436th Civil Affairs Battalion provides security for his squad as they clear adjacent rooms in a village training complex February 6, 2024, at Camp Rudder, Alabama, during the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8238740
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-OU123-1011
|Resolution:
|3714x2524
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CA soldiers provides security during urban assault challenge [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
