(5247) Pfc. Monica Burgos of the Army Reserve’s 303rd Information Battalion pushes through a driving Alabama rainstorm as she nears the end of a 12-mile ruck march February 4 on Alabama’s Camp Rudder training area. The ruck march was one of many events Soldiers struggled through during the six-day 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition that ended February 7. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8238724
|VIRIN:
|240204-A-OU123-1005
|Resolution:
|2190x2753
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CA soldiers rucks through rainstorm during squad competition [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT