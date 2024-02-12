CA soldiers rucks through rainstorm during squad competition

(5247) Pfc. Monica Burgos of the Army Reserve’s 303rd Information Battalion pushes through a driving Alabama rainstorm as she nears the end of a 12-mile ruck march February 4 on Alabama’s Camp Rudder training area. The ruck march was one of many events Soldiers struggled through during the six-day 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition that ended February 7. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

