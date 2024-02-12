Best Squad cadre provide water to ruck march competitors during Best Squad challenge

(5190) Sgt. Zachary Powell (left) provides water to 350th Civil Affairs Command 2024 Best Squad competitor Pfc. Monica Burgos halfway through the competition’s 12-mile ruck march. The competition challenged five-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

