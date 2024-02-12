(5190) Sgt. Zachary Powell (left) provides water to 350th Civil Affairs Command 2024 Best Squad competitor Pfc. Monica Burgos halfway through the competition’s 12-mile ruck march. The competition challenged five-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8238737
|VIRIN:
|240203-A-OU123-1009
|Resolution:
|3088x2368
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad cadre provide water to ruck march competitors during Best Squad challenge [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
