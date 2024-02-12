Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA medic provides first aid class to Best Squad competitors [Image 15 of 15]

    CA medic provides first aid class to Best Squad competitors

    CAMP RUDDER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    Staff Sgt. Christina Macera of the Army Reserve's 350th Civil Affairs Command demonstrates how to rapidly evaluate a casualty for injury to Best Squad competitor during first aid training February 3, 2024, at Florida's Camp Rudder. Macera was one of several cadre members preparing Soldiers for the 2024 350th CACOM Best Squad Competition, which included a 12-mile ruck march, weapons qualification, land navigation, and first aid under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

