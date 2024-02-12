Staff Sgt. Christina Macera of the Army Reserve's 350th Civil Affairs Command demonstrates how to rapidly evaluate a casualty for injury to Best Squad competitor during first aid training February 3, 2024, at Florida's Camp Rudder. Macera was one of several cadre members preparing Soldiers for the 2024 350th CACOM Best Squad Competition, which included a 12-mile ruck march, weapons qualification, land navigation, and first aid under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8238749 VIRIN: 240203-A-OU123-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 8.12 MB Location: CAMP RUDDER, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CA medic provides first aid class to Best Squad competitors [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.