Simulated casualty blood drips from the glasses of a CA NCO during training

(5877) Simulated blood from a scenario-based casualty drips from the face and glasses of Sgt. Gabriel Palos, a Soldier with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, after he successfully administers first aid during the culminating event of the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition February 6 at Camp Rudder, Alabama. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

