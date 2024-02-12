Civil Affairs Soldier readies stretcher for casualty evacuation during a training exercise

Sgt. Gabriel Palos of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 321st Civil Affairs Brigade kicks a collapsible stretcher into shape to prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during the culminating event of the 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition February 6 at Camp Rudder, Alabama. The competition challenged 5-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

