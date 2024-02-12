Spc. Alexandra Garcia of the Army Reserve’s 321st Civil Affairs Brigade marches through an Alabama storm during a 12-mile ruck march February 4 on Alabama’s Camp Rudder training area. The ruck march was one of many events Soldiers struggled through during the six-day 350th Civil Affairs Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition that ended February 7. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8238732
|VIRIN:
|240204-A-OU123-1008
|Resolution:
|1460x2086
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CA specialist powers through competition's 12-mile ruck [Image 15 of 15], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
