CA Soldier takes lead during 12-mile ruck

(5164) Spc. Yamel Perera of the 490th Civil Affairs Battalion separates himself from the pack during the 2024 350th Civil Affairs Command’s Best Squad 12-mile ruck march February 4 near Camp Rudder, Alabama. The Best Squad Competition challenged five-Soldier teams through a series of physically and mentally demanding Soldier tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

