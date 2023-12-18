231222-N-SO660-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Sidonia Reece, from New York, uses a needle gun for corrosion control on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.23.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 8180324 VIRIN: 231222-N-SO660-1013 Resolution: 3963x2831 Size: 906.36 KB Location: JP Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 22 of 22], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.