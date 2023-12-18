USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move produce into storage

231219-N-RQ159-1046 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 19, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jordan Brown, from Dallas, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Randy Rosales, from Greenville, South Carolina, store produce inside a refrigerator aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

