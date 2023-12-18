Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection [Image 6 of 22]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection

    JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231220-N-OE145-1004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Joeff Daniels, from Victorville, California, stands as a safety observer as Sailors replace light bulbs from the ship’s hull number on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 8180310
    VIRIN: 231220-N-OE145-1004
    Resolution: 6723x4320
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: VICTORVILLE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    flight deck
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Airman

