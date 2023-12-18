231222-N-SO660-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Laneia Green, from Las Vegas, uses a needle gun on a chock cover for corrosion control in the fo'c'sle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.23.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 8180322 VIRIN: 231222-N-SO660-1003 Resolution: 3094x2210 Size: 855.97 KB Location: JP Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 22 of 22], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.