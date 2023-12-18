USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection

231220-N-OE145-1107 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Remuchine Nortellus, left, from New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Esteban Yrizarry, from Orlando, Florida, prepare equipment for a fire suit inspection on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

