USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection

231220-N-OE145-1100 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Esteban Yrizarry, left, from Orlando, Florida, prepares equipment for a fire suit inspection on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 19:28
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
