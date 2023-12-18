Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 16 of 22]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231221-N-SO660-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, assembles an F/A-18 Super Hornet stick grip in the batteries/instrument repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 19:28
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Hometown: EUDORA, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 22 of 22], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    AIMD
    Corrosion Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

