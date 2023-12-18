USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move produce into storage

231219-N-RQ159-1036 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 19, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Randy Rosales, left, from Greenville, South Carolina, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Evan Gallegos, from Bakersfield, California, transport produce from the hangar bay into a refrigerator aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

