231221-N-SO660-1045 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Martinez, from Orlando, Florida, applies a coat of paint on an aqueous film-forming foam station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8180318
|VIRIN:
|231221-N-SO660-1045
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 22 of 22], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
