231222-N-SO660-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Laneia Green, from Las Vegas, uses a needle gun on a chock cover for corrosion control in the fo'c'sle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8180323
|VIRIN:
|231222-N-SO660-1007
|Resolution:
|4439x2955
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 22 of 22], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT