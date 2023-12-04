Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chasing the Aurora from the skies [Image 29 of 29]

    Chasing the Aurora from the skies

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.1961

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An aurora is seen dancing across the Big Dipper and over snow-capped mountains through a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft window enroute from Nome to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.1961
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 8153295
    VIRIN: 231130-Z-CA180-1037
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chasing the Aurora from the skies [Image 29 of 29], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin
    Chasing the Aurora from the skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aurora
    HC-130J
    Alaska National Guard
    211th Rescue Squadron
    Big Dipper
    Combat King II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT