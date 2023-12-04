Chasing the Aurora from the skies

An aurora is seen dancing across the Big Dipper and over snow-capped mountains through a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft window enroute from Nome to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)
