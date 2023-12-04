Santa and Mrs. Claus read The Wild Christmas Reindeer to students and community members at the Martin L. Olson School during Operation Santa Claus in Golovin, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

