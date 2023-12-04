AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

Alaska Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, left, state command chief, assists Jenni Ragland, a service extension and disaster services director with The Salvation Army, with calling out students in each grade level to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium during Operation Santa Claus in Golovin, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

