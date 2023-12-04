AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

The Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus and festive volunteers to the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium in Golovin, Alaska, for Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

