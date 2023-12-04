AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

Santa and Mrs. Claus share their excitement of the holiday season with the community at the Martin L. Olson School during Operation Santa Claus in Golovin, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

