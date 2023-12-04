Alaska National Guardsmen and Operation Santa Claus volunteers prepare to board a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from a flight line in Nome before heading back to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 8153294 VIRIN: 231130-Z-CA180-1036 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.61 MB Location: NOME, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin [Image 29 of 29], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.