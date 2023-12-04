AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

From the right, Capt. Catherine Dooley, a divisional youth and candidate secretary for The Salvation Army, and Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Alesa Alekseyenko, a personalist from the 211th Rescue Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Stephany Brummer, a firefighter with the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, match names from a list to backpacks full of treats for children in Golovin, Alaska, during Operation Santa Claus at the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

