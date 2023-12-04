AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

From the left, Alaska Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Stephany Brummer, a firefighter with the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Alesa Alekseyenko, a personalist from the 211th Rescue Squadron, share Operation Santa excitement with Donna Katchatag, tribal coordinator, in Golovin, Alaska, at the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

