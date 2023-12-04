Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin [Image 11 of 29]

    AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

    GOLOVIN, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Santa and fellow Operation Santa Claus volunteers greet community members as they exit an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk near the Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 8153275
    VIRIN: 231130-Z-CA180-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin [Image 29 of 29], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chasing the Aurora from the skies

    Operation Santa Claus
    Salvation Army
    Community Outreach
    Alaska National Guard
    Western Alaska

