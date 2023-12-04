AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

Santa and fellow Operation Santa Claus volunteers greet community members as they exit an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk near the Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

