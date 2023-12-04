A young child shows her new toy to Santa and Mrs. Claus during Operation Santa Claus at the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium in Golovin, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 8153287 VIRIN: 231130-Z-CA180-1027 Resolution: 6486x4324 Size: 3.44 MB Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin [Image 29 of 29], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.