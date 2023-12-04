AKNG brings holiday cheer to Golovin

Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Alesa Alekseyenko, a personalist from the 211th Rescue Squadron, matches names from a list to backpacks full of treats for children in Golovin, Alaska, during Operation Santa Claus at the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

