SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), serves Thanksgiving dinner to the crew, Nov. 23, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius J. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8138071
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-OR809-1064
|Resolution:
|4779x3186
|Size:
|890.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving on the TR [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
