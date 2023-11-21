Thanksgiving on the TR

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), serves Thanksgiving dinner to the crew, Nov. 23, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

