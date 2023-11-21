PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Grace Halder, from New York, prepares Thanksgiving decorations in the enlisted galley on the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Nov. 23, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 8138066 VIRIN: 231123-N-IM467-1010 Resolution: 1429x953 Size: 333.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lake Erie Thanksgiving [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.