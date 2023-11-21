Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Erie Thanksgiving [Image 10 of 19]

    Lake Erie Thanksgiving

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Grace Halder, from New York, prepares Thanksgiving decorations in the enlisted galley on the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Nov. 23, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 8138066
    VIRIN: 231123-N-IM467-1010
    Resolution: 1429x953
    Size: 333.64 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Erie Thanksgiving [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    integration
    cruiser
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    TR
    Lake Erie
    CSG 9

