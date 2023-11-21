Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Frocks Newly Promoted Petty Officers [Image 4 of 19]

    Theodore Roosevelt Frocks Newly Promoted Petty Officers

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) Command Master Chief Oneil Lewis, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), applauds as newly promoted Sailors make their way to the stage during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, Nov. 22, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Frocks Newly Promoted Petty Officers [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    frocking
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

