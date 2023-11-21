SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kartia Thompson, from Greenville, S.C., carves turkey on the mess decks during the ship’s Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 23, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius J. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 8138067 VIRIN: 231123-N-OR809-1006 Resolution: 5160x2903 Size: 816.31 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thanksgiving on the TR [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.