    Thanksgiving on the TR [Image 11 of 19]

    Thanksgiving on the TR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kartia Thompson, from Greenville, S.C., carves turkey on the mess decks during the ship’s Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 23, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius J. Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    TAGS

    integration
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

