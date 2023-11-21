Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniel Inouye Flight Ops [Image 1 of 19]

    Daniel Inouye Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Victoria Sparks, from Spanish Fork, Utah, signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Daniel Inouye is currently conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53
    Photo ID: 8138057
    VIRIN: 231121-N-RH447-1014
    Resolution: 4941x2562
    Size: 512.45 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Daniel Inouye Flight Ops
    TAGS

    integration
    destroyer
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    TR
    Daniel Inouye
    CSG 9

