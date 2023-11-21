Daniel Inouye Flight Ops

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Victoria Sparks, from Spanish Fork, Utah, signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Daniel Inouye is currently conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

Date Taken: 11.21.2023