Daniel Inouye Flight Ops

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023)- U.S. Navy Sailor Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Shamar Cooper, from Kissimme, Fla., signals to a helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HMS) 37 “Easyriders” on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet are of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

