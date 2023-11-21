SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), waits to greet newly promoted Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, Nov. 22, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8138065
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-JH293-1057
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1005.66 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Frocks Newly Promoted Petty Officers [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT