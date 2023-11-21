PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Sherard Julien, from Abbeville, La., prepares Thanksgiving dinner aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Nov. 23, 2023. Lake Erie is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ismael Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 8138068 VIRIN: 231123-N-IM467-1011 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 847.3 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lake Erie Thanksgiving [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.