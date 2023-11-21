PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 23, 2023) U.S. Sailors perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HMS) 37, on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Nov. 23, 2023. Daniel Inouye is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8138075
|VIRIN:
|231123-N-RH447-2120
|Resolution:
|4237x2825
|Size:
|300.49 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daniel Inouye Flight Ops [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT