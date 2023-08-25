Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 11 of 17]

    USFJ Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams and Jen Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp and Charlotte Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ); Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, USFJ and Crystal Calloway; and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to CFAS; pose for a photo with spouses and United Service Organizations (USO) staff at CFAS’s Nimitz Park USO Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    USFJ Visits CFAS
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan

