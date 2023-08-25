Capt. David Adams and Jen Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp and Charlotte Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ); Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, USFJ and Crystal Calloway; and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to CFAS; pose for a photo with spouses and United Service Organizations (USO) staff at CFAS’s Nimitz Park USO Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45 Photo ID: 7992655 VIRIN: 230825-N-WS494-1069 Resolution: 5095x3397 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.