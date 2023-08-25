USFJ Visits CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), shakes hands with Yuta Tanakamaru from Sasebo Tamaya Department Store during a meet-and-greet with Sasebo community leaders at CFAS’ Harbor View Club Aug. 25, 2023. Adams attended the meeting with Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), who visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

