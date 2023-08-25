Hannah Choi, principal of Sasebo Elementary School, speaks with Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), and Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a tour of Sasebo Elementary School Aug. 24, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45 Photo ID: 7992648 VIRIN: 230824-N-WS494-2064 Resolution: 4356x2904 Size: 883.79 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.