From left, Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Capt. David Adams, CFAS and Jen Adams; Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ) and Charlotte Rupp; and Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, USFJ, and Crystal Calloway; pose for a photo at CFAS Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45 Photo ID: 7992661 VIRIN: 230825-N-WS494-1114 Resolution: 3009x2109 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.