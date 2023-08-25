Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ) and Charlotte Rupp; Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Jen Adams; Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, USFJ, and Crystal Calloway; and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to CFAS, pose for a photo with Brent Grubb and Josh Phillips, fitness directors for CFAS Morale Welfare and Recreation fitness centers during a visit to CFAS Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45 Photo ID: 7992654 VIRIN: 230825-N-WS494-1054 Resolution: 4376x2917 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.