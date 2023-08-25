USFJ Visits CFAS

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), shakes hands with Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields assigned to Defense Media Activity Sasebo during a greeting with top performing Sailors at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Aug. 25, 2023. R Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

