    USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 9 of 17]

    USFJ Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), shakes hands with Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brittany Herrera, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasbo (CFAS), during a greeting with top performing Sailors at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7992653
    VIRIN: 230825-N-WS494-1028
    Resolution: 4368x2912
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Visits CFAS [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan

